Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.09.

Sysco Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $65.66 on Monday. Sysco has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $87.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

