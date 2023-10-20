Susquehanna Upgrades Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) to Positive

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

TRN stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.64%.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Industries

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 12.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 344,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 43,347 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

