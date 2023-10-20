TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $11.60 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $5.40 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.77.

NYSE:TAL opened at $9.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -44.71 and a beta of -0.06.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.72 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 244,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 140,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 50.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 418,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TAL Education Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,736,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 780,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

