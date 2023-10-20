Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WFC. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.31.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $41.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.