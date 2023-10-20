Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Lowered to $151.00 at Oppenheimer

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $153.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.44.

NYSE:WCN opened at $136.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.36. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $125.83 and a 1-year high of $146.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

In other news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in Waste Connections by 0.6% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 14,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

