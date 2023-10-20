Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.13.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VOYA

Voya Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

VOYA stock opened at $67.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average of $70.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.09 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.42%.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 1,589.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,936,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,363,000 after buying an additional 1,821,662 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3,380.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,759,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,276,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $448,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,021 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,950,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $568,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $62,259,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.