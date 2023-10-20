Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded to Hold by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wayfair from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.03.

Wayfair Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE W opened at $43.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.50. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $90.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.17.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $49,634.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $49,634.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at $678,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,964,554.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,138,054. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 43.5% in the first quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $755,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 628.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 105.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $644,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

