Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $181.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.08.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM opened at $157.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.85. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

