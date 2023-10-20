Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $161.20 price target on the bank’s stock.

BAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised Credicorp from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.07.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $125.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.71. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $160.15.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 23.35%. Analysts expect that Credicorp will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Credicorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

