Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 433.33.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atmus Filtration Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATMU. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,652,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,697,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,416,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

