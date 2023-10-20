JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $142.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGCO. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.08.

NYSE AGCO opened at $115.78 on Monday. AGCO has a one year low of $109.25 and a one year high of $145.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.19 and a 200 day moving average of $124.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

