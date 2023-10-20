B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.42.

B2Gold Stock Performance

B2Gold stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.97. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $470.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

