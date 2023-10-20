Barclays Lowers Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Ocado Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $550.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on OCDGF
Ocado Group Stock Performance
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ocado Group
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 High Dividend Stocks To Beat Treasury Yields
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.