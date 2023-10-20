BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDF) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2023

UBS Group upgraded shares of BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDFFree Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

BANDAI NAMCO Stock Performance

Shares of NCBDF opened at $20.36 on Monday.

About BANDAI NAMCO

(Get Free Report)

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BANDAI NAMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.