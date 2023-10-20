High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.00 price objective on High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cormark cut their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
High Liner Foods Price Performance
High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$341.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.43 million. High Liner Foods had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 3.70%. Analysts forecast that High Liner Foods will post 1.879397 EPS for the current year.
High Liner Foods Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.
Insider Transactions at High Liner Foods
In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,196.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,300 shares of company stock worth $275,691. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About High Liner Foods
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
