CIBC Cuts Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$16.50

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Desjardins set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.91.

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$14.39 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.91 and a 1 year high of C$17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.32.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of C$73.71 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.89%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

