Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at CIBC

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESI. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.78.

Ensign Energy Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$2.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$527.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.25. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.11.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$432.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$426.35 million. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.43%. Research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.4697218 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

