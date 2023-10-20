Jefferies Financial Group Cuts dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$11.50

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$15.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DNTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Veritas Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of dentalcorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.50.

DNTL opened at C$6.11 on Monday. dentalcorp has a fifty-two week low of C$5.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

