Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Lowered to C$54.00 at Scotiabank

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EMA. TD Securities cut their price objective on Emera from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC cut their price target on Emera from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Emera from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$57.64.

Get Emera alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Emera

Emera Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$45.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.27. Emera has a 12-month low of C$44.63 and a 12-month high of C$59.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.16.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.02). Emera had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.84 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.3307475 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.717 per share. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Emera’s payout ratio is 62.53%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.