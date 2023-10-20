BMO Capital Markets Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$105.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$84.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$90.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$93.33.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

CNQ stock opened at C$91.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$67.13 and a one year high of C$92.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$86.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.02). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of C$7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.807363 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.14, for a total value of C$205,650.40. In other news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.02, for a total transaction of C$207,550.00. Also, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.14, for a total value of C$205,650.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,378 shares of company stock worth $1,285,340. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.