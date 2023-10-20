Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Lowered to C$166.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$184.00 to C$166.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Canadian Tire from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$210.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$191.13.

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$139.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.71, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$138.93 and a one year high of C$189.82. The company has a market cap of C$7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$150.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$167.52.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

