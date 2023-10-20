Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.41.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$29.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.83. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$20.31 and a one year high of C$29.99.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.91 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 3.8671141 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

