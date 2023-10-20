Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$15.00 at CIBC

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.80.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$11.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.80. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.73 and a 12 month high of C$11.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.10.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of C$975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$969.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2505967 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

