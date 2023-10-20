Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of TSE:CJ opened at C$7.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$9.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.03.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 38.94% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of C$137.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy will post 0.9283066 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

