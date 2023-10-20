Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BTE. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.57.

Baytex Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

TSE:BTE opened at C$6.31 on Monday. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.06.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$598.76 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 25.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 1.0783939 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

