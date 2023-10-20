Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.38.

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$7.85 on Monday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.17 and a 52-week high of C$11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.91.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.13. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of C$171.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$159.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.8980747 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

