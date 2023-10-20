BMO Capital Markets Increases Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$11.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AAV. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Desjardins set a C$13.50 target price on Advantage Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Advantage Energy to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.75.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$9.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.80. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$6.79 and a one year high of C$12.19.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.06). Advantage Energy had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of C$93.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$135.00 million. Analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.1771845 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

