BMO Capital Markets Raises Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target to C$4.50

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on ATH. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Desjardins cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.58.
Athabasca Oil Trading Up 0.7 %
Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 55.17% and a return on equity of 47.09%. The business had revenue of C$282.61 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5637319 EPS for the current year.
Athabasca Oil Company Profile
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
