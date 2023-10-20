ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$24.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.33.

ARX stock opened at C$22.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.78. The stock has a market cap of C$13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.08. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.7419355 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total transaction of C$410,135.09. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

