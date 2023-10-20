PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$25.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.41.
PrairieSky Royalty Trading Down 0.9 %
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 47.63% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of C$117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$119.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.1410556 earnings per share for the current year.
PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.
About PrairieSky Royalty
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.
