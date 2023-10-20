Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$39.25.
Paramount Resources Stock Performance
Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.14. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of C$374.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 4.8274194 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.
Insider Transactions at Paramount Resources
In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total transaction of C$321,910.00. Company insiders own 45.88% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Resources Company Profile
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.
