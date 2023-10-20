Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$39.25.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of POU opened at C$32.52 on Monday. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$25.05 and a 1 year high of C$33.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.78. The stock has a market cap of C$4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.41.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.14. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of C$374.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 4.8274194 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Resources

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total value of C$321,910.00. Corporate insiders own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

