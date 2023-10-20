Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) PT Raised to C$12.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OBE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OBE

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:OBE opened at C$11.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$951.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.64. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of C$7.05 and a one year high of C$13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$166.00 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 107.03% and a return on equity of 57.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post 1.7016743 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Obsidian Energy

(Get Free Report)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.