Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) PT Raised to C$12.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OBE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.
Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$166.00 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 107.03% and a return on equity of 57.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post 1.7016743 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
