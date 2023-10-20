NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Cut to C$15.75

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVA. Raymond James lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins reduced their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.36.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVA

NuVista Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

TSE:NVA opened at C$13.33 on Monday. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$9.93 and a 12-month high of C$14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.72.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$282.06 million for the quarter. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 39.15%. Equities research analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 2.073955 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVista Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.