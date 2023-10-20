NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVA. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.36.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$13.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.72. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$9.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.12. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of C$282.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 2.073955 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.