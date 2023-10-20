Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$9.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Kelt Exploration from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.94.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

TSE:KEL opened at C$7.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.14. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$4.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.06.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$110.06 million for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 1.1135647 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.80, for a total value of C$204,000.00. Company insiders own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

