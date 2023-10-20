Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Given a C$3.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$3.00 price target on Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Moneta Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ME opened at C$0.85 on Monday. Moneta Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.74 and a 52-week high of C$1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$103.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.07.

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Moneta Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moneta Gold Company Profile

Moneta Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tower gold project, which is located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

