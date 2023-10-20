CIBC Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$85.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a C$80.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$82.13.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$83.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$60.19 and a 1-year high of C$85.11. The company has a market cap of C$48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C$0.02. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of C$11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 10.0108565 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 21.34%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

