International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on International Petroleum from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of IPCO opened at C$14.29 on Monday. International Petroleum has a twelve month low of C$10.10 and a twelve month high of C$16.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.65.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

