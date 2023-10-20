International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on International Petroleum from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on IPCO
International Petroleum Price Performance
About International Petroleum
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Petroleum
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 3 High Dividend Stocks To Beat Treasury Yields
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.