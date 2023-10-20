MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.65.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$28.08 on Monday. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$16.46 and a twelve month high of C$28.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.12. MEG Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.8250564 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

