Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Cut to C$34.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Parex Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

PXT stock opened at C$25.47 on Monday. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$17.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.71.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$440.83 million during the quarter. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 44.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 6.8846154 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

Parex Resources Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.18%.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

