Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Price Target Lowered to C$31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SCR. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

TSE:SCR opened at C$28.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92. Score Media and Gaming has a 1-year low of C$28.11 and a 1-year high of C$30.48.

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

