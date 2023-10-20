Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Price Target Lowered to C$31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SCR. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Score Media and Gaming
Score Media and Gaming Price Performance
Score Media and Gaming Company Profile
Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Score Media and Gaming
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 High Dividend Stocks To Beat Treasury Yields
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.