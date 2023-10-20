Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SU. UBS Group set a C$48.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities lowered Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.71.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at C$47.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$37.09 and a 1 year high of C$50.37.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.49 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.6771429 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

