Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Increased to C$5.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Desjardins upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of TVE opened at C$4.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.69. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.99 and a 12-month high of C$5.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.47.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$321.18 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.397667 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Rooney purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,945.00. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

