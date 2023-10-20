Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.70.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$11.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.83. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.90 and a 1-year high of C$11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.45.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$873.40 million for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1293014 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

