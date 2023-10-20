UBS Group Raises TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$47.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TRP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TC Energy from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.94.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRP opened at C$47.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.59. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$43.70 and a twelve month high of C$66.19.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of C$3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.65 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.1579861 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 413.33%.

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

In other TC Energy news, Director Una Marie Power purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$49.16 per share, with a total value of C$235,967.52. In other TC Energy news, Director Una Marie Power purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$49.16 per share, with a total value of C$235,967.52. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total transaction of C$30,604.80. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

