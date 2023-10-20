Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$71.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.31.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$54.78 on Monday. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$41.08 and a one year high of C$66.04. The company has a market cap of C$28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

