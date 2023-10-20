BMO Capital Markets Increases Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$22.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$24.50 target price on Vermilion Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Desjardins raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$24.69.

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$21.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.55 and a 1-year high of C$34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.87.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.44. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 41.79%. The company had revenue of C$471.36 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.1741214 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

