Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Cut to C$26.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$26.75 to C$26.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TPZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.75 to C$25.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Topaz Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Topaz Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.65.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

TSE:TPZ opened at C$21.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a current ratio of 8.76 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.84. The stock has a market cap of C$3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 0.63. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.76 and a 1-year high of C$24.49.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$74.68 million during the quarter. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 4.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.3597194 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 317.95%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

