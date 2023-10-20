Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on URBN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.92.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ URBN opened at $33.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.